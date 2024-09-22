JULIA Donaldson’s much-loved story The Gruffalo will be brought to life at the Lichfield Garrick.

The city theatre will welcome the touring production on Tuesday (24th September) and Wednesday.

A spokesperson said:

“Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories’ magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book. “Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake. “Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there’s no such thing as a Gruffalo – is there?”

The show is suitable for children aged three and above.

For ticket details and performance times, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.