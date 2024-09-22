A LICHFIELD business is launching a new scheme to create flexible spaces for remote workers.

Thyme Kitchen, at Curborough Countryside Centre, is launching Office Thyme passes to provide an alternative workspace for people.

The £10 a day scheme offers a “quiet and comfortable” location to work with unlimited tea coffee, water and Wi-Fi, as well as 20% discount on all food items.

An Office Pass Plus is £15 and has the added bonus of a pint Poretti or a glass of wine at the end of the workday.

A monthly pass costs £35 for those wanting a more regular location to work from.

A spokesperson said:

“We are committed to providing our community with unique and valuable experiences – and our new Office Thyme passes are a testament to that commitment.”

Passes can be purchased from the venue. For more details visit www.thymekitchen.co.uk.