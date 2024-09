LICHFIELD City’s attempts to extend their winning run were frustrated by a late decision to postpone their fixture at Tividale.

A heavy downpour saw the referee opt to call off the game shortly before kick-off.

Despite the disappointment of the postponement, City remain top of the Midland Football League Premier Division with a six point advantage over second placed 1874 Northwich who have three games in hand on the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side.