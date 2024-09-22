A LOCAL charity has been boosted by more than £800 thanks to a bookstand initiative in Lichfield.

South Staffs Deaf Children’s Society benefited from the stall – which supports a different organisation each month – in the city’s Tesco Extra store.

A spokesperson said:

“We have a willing committee and local families who all shared the task of regularly tidying and replenishing the books. “As a result, we raised £818.99. We will use these funds towards our December Christmas Party in Lichfield and for our fun day next year in Whittington.”

For more details on the group visit SSDCS.org.uk or email info@ssdcs.org.uk.