FOOTBALLERS in Shenstone have seen items stolen from their changing rooms while they were on the pitch.

The incident happened between 2pm and 3pm on Saturday (21st September) at Shenstone playing fields.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Personal items from a number of the 22 players were stolen while they were taking part in a football match.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 442 of 21st September.