A HOUSING provider says a scheme helping vulnerable residents with their energy bills has helped more than 340 households.

Bromford customers are being supported with Housing Associations’ Charitable Trust (HACT) Fuel Funding vouchers.

The scheme helps those with prepayment meters who are at risk of self-disconnection. Those in need are referred by neighbourhood coaches who then submit an application on behalf of residents.

Eligible Bromford customers can receive up to six £49 vouchers to help cover energy costs over the period of the scheme, which ends next month.

A spokesperson said:

“A total of 344 households received support through the fund, with £83,496 distributed to Bromford customers. “We believe these vouchers will make a significant difference for many of its customers and will continue to seek out opportunities to support customers and communities to thrive.”