COUNCILLORS will be asked to approve plans for a new community centre in Lichfield at a meeting next week.

The development off Yoxall Way in Streethay could see the new facility constructed if planning permission is granted.

A report to a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee has recommended the scheme be given the green light.

It said:

“The council is satisfied that the proposed design of the community centre, including its materiality, scale, massing and landscaping, are of an appropriate and sufficient quality so as to assimilate the proposed development into the now-established urban grain in Streethay. “Through the proposed built form being kept to a single storey, the community centre would maintain subservience with the existing residential properties to the south, while being consistent with the built form found in the local centre and the adjacent primary school. “The proposed private outdoor space would be bound to the south by an acoustic fence, thereby limiting noise exposure. “Officers consider the noise impact mitigation measures to be suitable. As such, it is considered that impact upon nearby residential amenity has been sufficiently addressed and the benefits of the scheme clearly and demonstrably outweigh any perceived negative effects.”

The meeting will be held on 30th September. Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.