PEOPLE interested in finding out more about their ancestry are being invited to a new family history search centre.

The facility will be on offer between 10am and 1pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Purcell Avenue on 19th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Join us for a free, exciting opportunity to explore your family history. “Whether you’re just starting out or looking to deepen your research, we have something for everyone.”

For details and to book click here.