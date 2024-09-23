REHEARSALS are in full swing ahead of a new show based on Floella’s Benjamin’s award-winning book which will stop off in Lichfield as part of a UK tour.

Coming to England will be at the Garrick from 2nd to 6th October.

Starring Julene Robinson, Charles Angiama, Maryla Abraham, Shaquille Jack, Solomon Gordon, Simone Robinson and Kamarane Grant, the production tells the personal story of Floella moving to England in the 1960s at the age of 10.

She said:

“Told from the perspective of a child, this heartfelt production uses music, dance, storytelling and drama to bring to life an inspirational Windrush journey about overcoming adversity and challenges through love, family unity and the feeling of belonging. “Our cast and creative team bring with them a wealth of different experiences and skills, to a show that is packed full of lessons for families to engage with, all set to an upbeat soundtrack of fun musical numbers and songs. “We can’t wait to bring Coming to England to audiences across the UK.”

The story is being adapted for the stage by David Wood OBE, who has previously enjoyed success with productions of the works of Roald Dahl, Judith Kerr and Philip Pullman.

Tickets range from £16 to £24 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.