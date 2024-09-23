BURNTWOOD made it three bonus point wins from three matches to continue their perfect start to the season.

In another high-scoring contest, they shared ten tries with Veseyans – but Brett Taylor was faultless from the kicking tee again to take his side to a 35-29 win.

Unlike the previous two wins, Burntwood found themselves behind at half time but they outscored the hosts by three converted tries to two tries in the second period.

There was torrential rain before and after game but not during it so the spectators were treated to an entertaining contest played at a high tempo throughout.

Veseyans opened the scoring after just two minutes by finishing off a fine team try which began in their own half. A touchline conversion made it 7-0.

They were close again five minutes later, but knocked on near the posts.

The hosts’ domination of the early stages was broken on 16 minutes when Kian Carter kicked a penalty award to the home 22. The line out was won and possession fed wide for Billy Fisher to threaten the line. The ball was recycled back right for Luke Rookyard to slip a clever pass out to Dan Clements to touch down and for Taylor to level the scores.

Veseyans missed a penalty kick at goal before Rookyard turned provider again with 26 minutes gone. Gaining possession from an Alfie Dewsbury line out take, he beat one defender and offloaded out of a second tackler to Taylor who went round to the posts for a try he easily converted.

In the last five minutes of the half, Veseyans capitalised on two errors by Josh Canning’s side to go back in front 19-14. First, Ben Holt had a pass intercepted on halfway for a breakaway converted try and then a turnover allowed the home right winger to race down the touchline and chip ahead. Taylor recovered possession, but conceded a penalty which was quickly tapped for a try in the corner.

The visitors put the phases together at the start of the second period and Holt made up for his earlier error by popping the ball out to Sam Perrins, playing his first full game for the firsts, to score wide out. Taylor’s conversion put them back in the lead at 21-19.

Back came the hosts for an unconverted try as the left winger outpaced the cover defence down the touchline to make it 24-21.

Burntwood retook the lead close to the hour mark. Rookyard was prominent in a move over halfway. Fisher continued the move before feeding Ben Finney who shrugged off the last defender to race in under the posts.

The visitors then conceded a soft try just three minutes later to go behind again. An overthrown line out by Veseyans was re-gathered for a breakaway try wide left to complete their points’ tally.

With 15 minutes left, the Burntwood forwards mounted close range pressure in the top left corner before the backs saw possession and Fisher capped a man of the match performance to fight off the last defender for a deserved try.

Fisher went close again in a very competitive closing ten minutes with the outcome in the balance but it needed the combined efforts of Finney and Ed Turton to deny the hosts a winning score by bringing down a Veseyans’ player charging for the line.

Burntwood 2nds got off the mark with their first win of the season in Counties 4 Midlands West (North) by defeating Linley 10-7 at the RCI Sportsway.

All the points came in the first half with Aiden Barker scoring a try and Sam Hull converting and adding a penalty. They had to work hard in defence, particularly in the final quarter, but they held out for the win.

This weekend Burntwood 1sts welcome Newcastle (Staffs) while the 2nds and 3rds travel to Erdington and Uttoxeter 2nds respectively.