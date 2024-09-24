POLICE are appealing for information after a man suffered a fractured skull in Lichfield.

Officers say they were called to the city centre at 3.50am on 25th August after reports three men had attacked another group of men in the area around Market Street.

The victim, a man in his late teens, was punched, kicked and spat on as well as having his gilet stolen. His friends suffered minor injuries.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The victim was taken to hospital by a family member and received treatment for a fractured skull. He has since been discharged. “We initially arrested three men, aged 21, 23 and 29, all from Walsall, on suspicion of assault with intent to commit robbery and robbery. “They have all since been placed on conditional bail while our investigation continues. “We would like to speak to anyone who saw the attack and would urge anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch with us. “We’re particularly keen to hear from any taxi drivers who may have seen the assault, as well as two female witnesses who we understand sat with the victims prior to the incident at The Brewhouse and Kitchen on Bird Street.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 123 of 25th August. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.