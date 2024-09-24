THE battle to build a new care home on land in Burntwood will be debated by councillors again next week.

The proposed development at the former Bridge Cross Garage site was rejected by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee earlier this year.

A new application has since been submitted – and a report to the local authority’s planning committee has recommended it be approved.

“The principle of development has been explored at length by the Inspector who considered an appeal in 2023. “It has been determined that the location, within an allocated site in Burntwood town centre, is not inappropriate for a care home use with a community element. “Notwithstanding the decision made by committee when determining a previous application – against the recommendations of officers – the Inspector’s conclusions, coupled with positive weight afforded to the demonstrable need for care homes in the district, allow support to continue to be offered to the principle of development.”

Following an original refusal on the site which saw an appeal rejected on design and visual grounds, an alternative proposal for the 72-bed facility was put forward which sought to make the building fit in better with its surroundings, but this was also rejected.

The planning officer’s report added:

“Committee found the building’s scale and massing to be excessive, referring to its three storey scale and large facade. “As a result, this application has sought to further address concerns by breaking up the ridge of the building, introducing a noticeable step down just over halfway along the existing ridge. “This has the effect of breaking up the building’s massing and scale and making it appear almost as two separate buildings. “Therefore, subject to conditions securing a high-quality design and finish, the design, character, scale and massing of the proposal is considered to have been improved further and can be supported by the council.”

The latest application will be discussed by the planning committee at a meeting on 30th September.