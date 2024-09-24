LICHFIELD City will face a tough test as they open their Staffordshire Senior Cup campaign with a home game against Newcastle Town, writes Luke Rushbrooke.

Ivor Green’s men will welcome their higher division opponents to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow (25th September).

Prior to last weekend’s league clash against Tividale being postponed just before kick-off due to the weather, Lichfield had chalked up eight straight victories in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Meanwhile, Newcastle suffered a 5-0 defeat last time out against Scunthorpe United in the FA Cup and have recorded just one win in their opening four league games.

Kick-off tomorrow evening is at 7.45pm.