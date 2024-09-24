LICHFIELD were never behind in their clash at Newark but only put the game fully to bed in the final 15 minutes.

Leading at the break, the Myrtle Greens had plenty of territorial advantage in the opening stages of the second period, but they could not score – and then the hosts mimicked this by having a good patch without being able to get over the try line.

Henry Nevitt made his debut at centre alongside Kieran Higgins, and both had a decent afternoon as a new pairing. Sam Benson was also back at scrum half for his first game since November.

The home side had first use of the strong breeze on a very warm afternoon and they were not slow to try and gain territory this way. None of George Leeson’s kicks were aimed for touch, but they kept visiting full back Chad Southam occupied.

But Lichfield went in front when David Mott intercepted a long pass 70 metres out and he went off to the posts unopposed, Kai Lucas-Dumolo converted.

The lead did not last long though as another Leeson kick stretched the visiting rearguard and Ovi Gilder gobbled up the chance with Leeson converting for 7-7.

Lichfield retook the lead when they recycled ball over and over again, which allowed Ditch Burton to walk over the line to score with all of the Newark defence sucked in.

Once again, the lead soon evaporated and Gilder finished a splendid break, from a pull back pass for his second converted try.

Lichfield ended the half on a positive as they interrogated the blind side and Lucas-Dumolo’s chip ahead was eventually snaffled by Freddie Wilson to score.

Soon afterwards, Lucas-Dumolo collected another interception to run over from 50 metres for a 12 point half time lead.

Lucas-Dumolo’s straight 20 metre penalty finished Newark off and Lichfield had the comfort of playing in the home half for the closing period.

Charlie Milner added try number five from a driven line out catch – and near the end Ben Bourne blasted over from close range.

Elsewhere, Lichfield 2nds showed the value of joining an official RFU league as they came out on top of a competitive encounter with Pinley.

The Myrtle Greens looked to be heading to defeat before a dramatic 79th minute penalty try.

Pinley had some talented backs and started the brighter. They were up by two converted tries in the first quarter.

Calum Hagyard opened the Lichfield account, the first of five tries scored by the abrasive Lichfield forwards.

Importantly, Matt Key scored another from close range before half time to bring it back to 12-14 at the turn around. His brother Steve soon contributed a third, which was converted by Neil Antcliffe – one of four in total – for a Lichfield lead.

Harry McDonough picked up his second of the campaign, but Pinley fought back with a converted try to make it 26-21.

Matt Key’s converted second try appeared to have got Lichfield home before two quickfire tries from the visitors put them back in front.

The drama wasn’t over though as the last-gasp penalty try wrapped up an entertaining encounter.