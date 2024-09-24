A LOCAL business has used an open day to showcase its services and help raise awareness of We Love Lichfield.

Cathedral Hearing hosted the event at the weekend and saw visits from local historian Jono Oates and Mayor of Lichfield Cllr Sam Schafer.

Owner Laura Evans said:

“We enjoyed showing people around our clinic and demonstrating the latest audiology equipment and hearing aid technology. “It was wonderful to spark conversations about the importance of hearing health and chat about the great work of community fund We Love Lichfield. “There was so much going on in Lichfield on the day and such a brilliant sense of community.”