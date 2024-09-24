THE history of superconductivity will be explored at a talk in Lichfield.

Stephen Blundell, Professor of Physics in Oxford University, will speak at the Lichfield Science and Engineering Society event at the Garrick at 8pm on 9th October.

Superconductivity is the flow of electrical current without resistance in certain materials at

temperatures near absolute zero and is considered one of the greatest discoveries of 20th century physics.

A spokesperson said:

“Professor Blundell will outline the fascinating history of how superconductivity was discovered, and describe the race to understand its many mysterious and counter-intuitive phenomena. “He will describe some of the theories that have been developed to explain it and how they have influenced other areas of science.”

Admission for non-members is £8, with students going free. For more information visit www.LSES.org.uk.