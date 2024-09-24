PEOPLE are being reminded to have their say on future plans for urgent care facilities.

A series of events are taking place alongside an online survey for residents to give their views.

Health chiefs will be at Lichfield Guildhall from 10am to midday tomorrow (25th September) and places can be booked online.

The events are part of proposals to roll out new urgent treatment centres.

Dr Steve Fawcett, a GP and clinical director of urgent and emergency care for the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“We’re really grateful to the people who have attend events and have filled in our online survey. “Residents have told us that with the current mix of urgent care services it’s not always clear which is the most appropriate service to use. That means they often go to an emergency department instead, where they will face a long wait if their condition is not a medical emergency. “Urgent care is care which is needed that day but isn’t an emergency which threatens life or limb. Our urgent treatment centres will be geared to providing that, offering people help for a range of minor injuries and illnesses. “We have worked with hospital trusts and all other partners to review our services against the nationally mandated standards for UTCs. “The development of UTCs will help make sure patients get seen in the right place at the right time, and this exercise will help us to further develop our plans.”

The online survey is open until 6th October.