DRIVERS battled it out in tough conditions at a motorsport event at the Curborough Sprint Course.

The Get It Sideways Autosolo run by Cannock and District Car Club challenged people to negotiate a serious of slaloms and hairpin bends.

But heavy rain meant the task facing more than 50 drivers was even tougher.

Will Cavendar, 14 and from Rugeley, achieved a well deserved second in class, his first time driving a Micra he had just bought.

The overall event was won by Michael Dolby in a Mazda MX5.

The next Autosolo trials are at Curborough on 3rd November and Midland Karting under the floodlights on 20th November.

For more details visit www.cdcc.org.uk.