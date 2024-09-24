A car tackling a wet Curborough Sprint Course track. Picture: ssshootphotography.co.uk
A car tackling a wet Curborough Sprint Course track. Picture: ssshootphotography.co.uk

DRIVERS battled it out in tough conditions at a motorsport event at the Curborough Sprint Course.

The Get It Sideways Autosolo run by Cannock and District Car Club challenged people to negotiate a serious of slaloms and hairpin bends.

But heavy rain meant the task facing more than 50 drivers was even tougher.

Will Cavendar, 14 and from Rugeley, achieved a well deserved second in class, his first time driving a Micra he had just bought. 

The overall event was won by Michael Dolby in a Mazda MX5.

The next Autosolo trials are at Curborough on 3rd November and Midland Karting under the floodlights on 20th November. 

For more details visit www.cdcc.org.uk.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments