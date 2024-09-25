A COUNCIL has apologised after some households were sent council tax reminders despite having already paid.

In a statement on its website, Lichfield District Council said an error with a billing system was to blame for the issues.

The local authority reassured residents that the reminder would not affect their credit rating.

The statement said:

“We are really sorry, but we have issued council tax reminders to some people who have already paid. “Unfortunately a file that updates accounts to tell our system that installments and bills have been paid did not run correctly. We are investigating to find out why this happened and to prevent it from happening again. “If you have received a reminder but already paid, please discard it and please do not worry – a reminder does not stay on your account or affect your credit rating. “You also do not need to contact us to tell us you have already paid. “Please accept our apologies if we have caused you any concern and thank you for your understanding.”