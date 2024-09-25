PEOPLE are being invited to find out more about local volunteering opportunities at an event in Burntwood.

Support Staffordshire and Burntwood Town Council are hosting their volunteer fair at Burntwood Leisure Centre on 15th October.

Residents will be able to speak to a range of organisations offering a wide variety of opportunities from 1pm to 3.30pm.

Simon Jennings, senior volunteering and events officer at Support Staffordshire, said:

“There will be more than 30 organisations in attendance, all ready to discuss volunteering roles that are vacant and recruiting for. “These roles will be in a variety of sectors including customer services, youth, IT, befriending and garden maintenance to name but a few. “This is a great opportunity to match individuals’ skills, availability, and interests with community needs. “Volunteering is a great way to meet new friends, help improve mental health and improve CVs for job seekers. In addition it gives something important back to the community we live in.”

Cllr Di Evans, chair of the town council’s community and partnerships committee, said:

“Burntwood Town Council is very pleased to be working with Support Staffordshire to host a volunteer fair. “Our local charities play such an important role in our town and they are always looking for extra volunteers to further support their work. “A local event is so important to showcase what Burntwood has to offer, so it is hoped it will encourage residents to attend and consider volunteering”.

For more information about the event, contact Simon Jennings at Support Staffordshire via simon.jennings@supportstaffordshire.org.uk or by calling 07912 479444.