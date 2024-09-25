CHASETOWN picked up three points after a 2-1 midweek home win over Witton Albion.

In a tense and closely contested encounter, The Scholars went in front when a Jack Langston corner was cleared but Danny Glover powered a stunning effort into the top corner.

Witton struck back just before half time when Kevin Spielli’s precise sliding finish slipped past goalkeeper Curtis Pond.

Chasetown restored their lead after the break as Langston beat his marker and delivered a perfect ball for Ben Lund to make it 2-1.

The hosts nearly extended their advantage when Langston set up Glover for another chance, but his effort narrowly missed the target.