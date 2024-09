A BLOOMING great event will kick off the festive season in Longdon.

The annual Christmas showcase by the Longdon Village Flower Club will take place at 2pm on 24th November at Longdon Village Hall.

It will feature demonstrations by Sue Dix and Pauline Shaw.

Tickets are £10 and include a welcome pie and mince pie or biscuits. To book call Irene on 01543 490132 or Carol on 01543 490888.