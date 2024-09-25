LICHFIELD has been recognised by a international accreditation programme for delivering a “secure and vibrant” night-time economy.

The city has been awarded the Purple Flag status after a visit by judges from the Association of Town and City Management.

They observed a Saturday night and Sunday morning period, leading to praise for Lichfield’s safe and diverse offering.

Lichfield has been given the prestigious Purple Flag award for its commitment to delivering a dynamic, secure and vibrant evening and night-time economy for everyone to enjoy.

There are currently 100 Purple Flag destinations around the globe in locations including the UK, Ireland, Sweden, New Zealand, Australia and Malta.

The accreditation was achieved by a partnership led by Lichfield District Council.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for visitor economy, ecology and climate change, said:

“We are all absolutely thrilled that Lichfield has been awarded the Purple Flag as it represents the gold standard for the management of evening and night-time economies. “The award, which will help boost Lichfield in the evenings, is the result of hard work and collaboration between our partners and I wish to thank them all for delivering a successful bid.”

Other organisations involved in the bid to achieve the status included Lichfield City Council, Staffordshire Police, the Lichfield Garrick, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, The Hub at St Mary’s, Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Lichfield Cathedral, Late Night Listeners, Lichfield Food Festival, Lichfield Arts and the Community Safety Partnership.

Ojay McDonald, chief executive officer of Association of Town and City Management, said:

“We are delighted to congratulate Lichfield on being awarded their first Purple Flag. “This achievement reflects the city’s outstanding commitment to delivering a safe, vibrant, and well-managed evening and night-time economy. “Lichfield should be commended for the dedication and enthusiasm demonstrated by the partnership.”