THE Lichfield Ladies Red side knew the visit of Cheltenham Tigers would be a tough test and so it proved as the evolving side went down 45-5.

Two quick fire tries for the visitors gave them a 14-0 lead and more than a degree of comfort.

A third try was added by Cheltenham right on half time.

Four more followed in the second half, split by a consolation from Karolina Kacirkova for Lichfield in the 67th minute.

The Green team meanwhile drew 10-10 at Birmingham Moseley. Sarah Baugh scored the try for the visitors, with Nancy Stone converting.