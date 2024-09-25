A RESIDENT at a local care home has celebrated her 100th birthday.

A surprise party was thrown at Hammerwich Hall for Pat Green after she reached the milestone.

Friends and family, as well as residents and staff, saw the dining room decorated with balloons and bunting, while singer Paulo Pinto provided entertainment.

A spokesperson for the care home said:

“Pat’s favourite colours are green and blue, so most of the staff and residents were wearing these colours to celebrate her birthday. “We celebrated with a glass of bubbly and Pat received a birthday cake from our wonderful catering team. “She also received many birthday presents including a tiara and sash, as well as a number of cards – including the important one from the King and Queen.”