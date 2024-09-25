A COUNCILLOR says residents will see “a massive improvement” in local roads thanks to work to repair local roads.

Longstanding drainage issues and potholes are among the issues being tackled as part of an additional £8million investment in highways by Staffordshire County Council.

Cllr Colin Greatorex, who represents the Lichfield City South area, said improvements had been carried out or were soon due to be on routes including Lower Sandford Street, Sainte Foy Avenue, Ivanhoe Road, Fosseway Lane, Christ Church Lane, Limburg Avenue, Cherry Orchard, Sandford Street, Tamworth Road, Chapel Lane and Falkland Road.

He said:

“Lichfield city in the south has had a fair bit of additional traffic with the Southern Bypass, HS2 and new housing vehicles passing through my area. “I am pleased that some of the roads that have suffered the extra traffic are now getting this extra investment. “The work of these extra crews will make such a difference to the people who live and work in Lichfield city, and will create improved journeys for everyone.”

Staffordshire County Council said the extra funding for the works had come on top of a £30million investment in improving roads over the next two years.

Cllr Greatorex said:

“Residents have commented about the need for these repairs, so with the focus on my division, people will see a massive improvement in the conditions of our roads.”