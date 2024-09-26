A COUNCILLOR says he has been “shocked” by figures revealing the number of defibrillators not registered in the region.

It was revealed by West Midlands Ambulance Service at Staffordshire County Council’s overview and scrutiny committee that 3,500 pieces of the lifesaving equipment are not officially logged.

Known as ‘The Circuit’, the database of defibrillators keeps a central record meaning one can be quickly located in an emergency.

Cllr Steve Norman, who was at the meeting on behalf of Lichfield District Council, said:

“I was shocked at this figure and hoped that it was not the case for any in Lichfield District. “A very good report was produced last month that the chair of the county’s scrutiny committee, Cllr Richard Cox, wanted all areas to be aware of and I will be bringing it to the attention of my scrutiny members when we meet next. “We were told how to find the nearest ones to you that were registered by using the defibfinder.uk app and website.”