A LICHFIELD design agency is celebrating after securing two awards.

PHd Design landed the silver accolades in the Summit Creative Awards, beating off competition from thousands of entries from across the globe.

The company was recognised in the consumer logo design category for packing design for The Sweet Scotch Egg Co and in the complete rebrand category for work with Tile Rite.

Neil Sargeant, creative director of PHd Design, said:

“We’re absolutely buzzing to be recognised on a global level. These awards are a real testament to the hard work and creativity of our team, and we couldn’t be prouder. “It’s always great to get this kind of recognition, especially knowing how much thought and care goes into every project we take on. “At the end of the day, it’s all about helping our clients shine, and these awards just show that we’re doing exactly that.”

The awards are the latest accolades for the business, which has been ranked as one of the top 100 creative agencies in the UK.

Neil said he hoped the honours would continue to keep the company’s creative momentum going.

“We’re always up for a new challenge. Whether it’s a full-scale rebrand or packaging that really pops on the shelf, we love working with clients to bring their ideas to life. “And if we win a few more awards along the way, we won’t complain!”