A HOUSING association says it expects to see a rise in demand for shared ownership properties as buyers look for alternative options.

Bromford said uncertainty around the economy and interest rate levels meant it was likely to see increased numbers of people seeking alternative ways to get on the property ladder.

The housing provider, which manages more than 45,000 shared ownership homes, said the scheme give people the chance to secure a new home when they otherwise may be unable to.

Those who buy a property using shared ownership pay a mortgage on the share they own and pay rent on the remaining percentage, meaning a smaller deposit is needed.

They can then be bought via ‘staircasing’ where additional portions of the home can be purchased to reduce the rental element.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:

“It’s essential for shared owners to understand that they’re not confined to permanent sharing and that it’s not necessarily a long-term tenure, with staircasing providing the perfect opportunity to own their own home outright as long as their lease allows. “Shared ownership has played a crucial role in offering a lifeline for first-time buyers and other homeseekers to get onto the property ladder since the pandemic and the economic crises from 2022 onwards. “We expect demand to further increase with more education around shared ownership and staircasing, with more buyers learning about how the scheme can help propel them onto the property ladder earlier than expected.”

Bromford said 80 customers staircased their homes to take outright ownership in the 2023-24 period.