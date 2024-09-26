A LICHFIELD housebuilder has been honoured with an award for its contribution to the region.

Walton Homes was named Residential Developer of the Year in the Midlands Property Investment Awards.

The prizes honour individuals and companies who lead in creating opportunities and excellence across the region.

Walton Homes was praised for its significant contribution to the region in areas such as customer care and sustainability.

The family-run business has created a prototype greener home to support net zero aims.

Amy Summerton, director at Walton Homes, said:

“This is the first year we had entered the awards and so we were delighted to be chosen as a finalist, so to go on and win was a dream come true. “To be recognised by our peers at such a prestigious event is a real honour. “We pride ourselves on our locally sourced team of building and construction specialists’ long-standing commitment to delivering excellence for our customers and are absolutely thrilled everyone’s hard work has been recognised.”