TWO leading musicians from the local jazz scene played for an attentive audience when they opened Lichfield Jazz’s autumn season.

Saxophone and clarinet player Chris Gumbley was ably assisted by pianist Al Gurr as the duo played well known instrumentals by the likes of Gershwin and Dave Brubeck, as well as adaptations of songs by The Beatles and many others.

Their easy onstage manner, inventive soloing and arrangement skills showed many years of work – and the full range of jazz tones was on display throughout.

The lack of a drum kit and bass meant that the keyboard had to play to time and was particularly impressive during many of the solos that peppered the evening.

With well-known pieces such as Take Five and Blue Ronde A La Turk by Dave Brubeck, this was jazz on the easier and more melodic side of the genre, but Norwegian Wood and Sidney Bechet’s Petite Fleur were solid exercises in improvisation.

Summertime became a showcase for the duo, taking the overly familiar tune in a different direction, before they bravely attempted John Dankworth’s theme for Tomorrow’s World, which is normally a piece for big-band.

During the second half, Al Gurr took directions from the audience, giving him a starting note, middle note and ending chord for the delicate ballad There Will Never Be Another You.

Anthony Newley’s Pure Imagination from the Charlie and Chocolate Factory film was a good showcase and something that was unexpected, while In A Sentimental Mood featured bass clarinet and ended the show in good style.