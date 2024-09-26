A RICE farmer from Malawi has visited Lichfield as part of efforts to highlight creating ethical and fair trade products.

Howard Msukwa visited the Central Co-op store on Boley Park as part of a visit organised by supplier True Origin.

As well as promoting the fair trade processes, his trip also highlighted issues such as the impact of climate change on farmers around the world.

Howard was also able to see the rice he and other smallholders in the African nation grow on the shelf in the store.

“Seeing Kilombero rice on the shelves at Central Co-op shops and hearing how it’s helping families both here and in Malawi is amazing. “It really does make a difference to my community when people choose fair trade products like ours.”

After the visit to Boley Park, the farmer went to Streethay Primary School to thank them for participating in the 90kg rice challenge which encourages people to buy enough of the Kilombero product to provide farmers with enough money to send a young person in their family to secondary school in Malawi.

Pupils told how they have used the 207 bags purchased so far, from preparing meals to creating art and donating to local food banks.

Howard said:

“It’s very encouraging to see the 90kg rice challenge connecting children here in the UK to children in Malawi. “In our community, education is viewed as an investment and an instrumental tool for our future, but because of poverty – heightened by climate change – it is being put down in priority. “I would like to thank all the children, parents and teachers at Streethay who took part in the 90kg rice challenge for supporting their fellow children in Malawi who may not be able to go to school without your help.”

Schools and organisations interested in getting involved in the 90kg rice challenge can find out more by emailing member.community@centralcoop.co.uk.