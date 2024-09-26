THE hits of The Doors will be celebrated at a show in Lichfield.

Classics such as Light My Fire, Riders on the Storm and Break on Through will be performed when The Doors Rising play at The Hub at St Mary’s on 12th October.

The band will be made up of vocalist Stuart Capstick, guitarist Martyn Gilbert, piano and keyboard bass player Andy Keegan and drummer Carl Rice.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“The guys use authentic instruments to really capture the sound and feel of the 60s. “Expect dancing and singing and crowd interaction – get your tickets while you can.”

Tickets for the standing gig are £17 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk or direct from the venue.