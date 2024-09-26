TWO vans linked to fly-tipping across the local area have been seized by Lichfield District Council.

It comes after investigations into two separate incidents where waste had been collected from homes and then dumped illegally.

Environmental health officers seized the vans and their contents from Gentleshaw and Walsall in early morning raids.

The offences remain under investigation, and those responsible now face up to five years imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“While the offences are being investigated, this action guarantees that those vehicles won’t be used for any further fly-tipping. “We hope this sends a strong message to anyone considering fly-tipping in Lichfield district – do it, and you risk losing your vehicle and its contents, imprisonment, being banned from driving, and a fine.”