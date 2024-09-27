BIKERS will once again be given a helping hand to take part in this year’s Ride to the Wall.

The annual event sees riders travel from across the country to pay their respects at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas.

Midland Expressway Limited, operators of the M6 Toll, have confirmed that they will be providing free passage for motorcyclists once more this year.

Martin Dickinson, founder of Ride to the Wall, said:

“We are back for the 17th year, which is an amazing achievement. “We are grateful for the support of M6 Toll in making this route affordable for all the bikers taking part. “With over 7,000 registrations this year, our volunteer marshals will ensure a smooth and successful event. We ask all participants to familiarise themselves with the routes and follow instructions from our marshals to ensure everyone arrives safely.”

Bikers will start from 11 locations across the Midlands, travelling along the M6 Toll at Shenstone and Burntwood between 9.30am and 11am.

Wide load lanes will be used at both plazas, with riders asked not to exit at T4 at Weeford in order to minimise congestion.

