CHASETOWN will look to stretch their unbeaten run when they welcome Trafford this weekend.

Mark Swann’s men will be back at The Scholars Ground once more for the clash tomorrow (28th September) following a 2-1 midweek home victory over Witton Albion.

That result means Chasetown have now gone six games unbeaten.

But Trafford also boast an impressive record so far this campaign, having taken 15 points from their opening seven games – leaving them just one point behind early frontrunners Bootle with two games in hand.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.