PLANS for the future of police and fire services across Staffordshire will be presented at a meeting this month.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams will set his priorities for the next four years at a meeting of the Police, Fire and Crime Panel on 30th September.

The session, which will be streamed online, will highlight plans to deliver “effective, efficient services” and working with partners to support victims and prevent crime.

The commissioner said:

“These proposed plans inform the operational plans developed by our Chief Constable and Chief Fire Officer which take account of national factors and the risks we face in Staffordshire. “I will continue to invest in the technology, training and people to help them meet both of these wider challenges and local expectations of the services.”

People can watch the meeting live or view online afterwards here.