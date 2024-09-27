THE owners of a property in Lichfield have been refused permission to remove a restriction meaning a window has to be obscured glass.

A previous planning condition had meant clear glazing could not be used at the rear of 12 Wissage Road.

But an application to Lichfield District Council to remove the restriction to allow a bathroom to be converted into a bedroom has been rejected.

A decision notice said:

“The remove of the obscure glazing would create a significant and detrimental harmful impact on the residential amenity of the neighbouring properties in terms of unacceptable overlooking and loss of privacy.”

