A LICHFIELD youngster has won a legion of fans after donating his pocket money to a football team when rain caused severe damage to their pitch.

AFC Wimbledon saw heavy flooding at their Plough Lane ground due to recent downpours, forcing the club to postpone their Carabao Cup tie with Newcastle United due to the state of the playing surface.

But a donation from 10-year-old Alfie Harrison was praised on social media after the young Lichfield City under 10s player put £10 of his pocket money towards a fundraising appeal.

Fans from across the football community have applauded the gesture – and one Wimbledon fan has offered to pay for him to be at a mascot at an upcoming Dons fixture.

His father, David Harrison, said:

“Alfie has always been such a kind boy. He instantly wanted to help after seeing the pictures on Sky Sports.”

And his kind gesture has also seen more money raised after Lichfield City’s American sponsor, Blue Breaks Sports Cards and Hobby Shop, made a donation after hearing about his pocket money help.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side say they are also planning to make Alfie a mascot for an upcoming game.