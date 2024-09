LICHFIELD will bid to keep their strong start to the season running when they welcome Ilkeston this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens added another victory to their tally with a 43-14 win at Newark last time out.

Elsewhere, the 2nds travel to Lutterworth 2nds.

Both fixtures kick off at 3pm tomorrow (28th September).

On Sunday, the women’s red team go to Sheffield, while the green side travel to Long Eaton in the first round of the national cup. The games kick off at 2pm.