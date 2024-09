A NEW music might is launching in Lichfield this weekend.

Trinity Brew Co is hosting the first Stylus Social session from 5pm to late tomorrow (28th September).

A spokesperson said:

“Stylus Social is bringing something new to the city’s music scene every week. “It will feature DJs playing all vinyl eclectic sets across funk, soul hip hop, electronic, indie, reggae and everything in between.”

Admission is free. For more details click here.