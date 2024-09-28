PEOPLE are being invited to spread some festive cheer with the help of the Lichfield Garrick’s annual pantomime.

Jack and the Beanstalk will run at the city theatre from 22nd November to 12th January.

The festive fun will feature Sam Rabone, Gill Jordan, Ben Thornton, Joe Feeney, Becky Sanneh and Clarice Juliana – and the cast donned their costumes on the city stage for the first time to give fans an early look at this year’s production.

The theatre will once again run its Big Ticket Appeal which sees donors pay for tickets for those facing hardship or challenges.

A spokesperson for the Garrick said:

“You could help children and young people who have experienced trauma, bereavement, illness or who face financial barriers to attend the pantomime. “Since 2017, local supporters and businesses have sponsored over 1,000 tickets given to families and groups of young people via local charities. “Some of the groups who benefit from these tickets include Lichfield Foodbank, Pathway Project, Spark Burntwood, and National Deaf Children’s Society amongst many other local charities. “For many of these young people, this is their first ever visit to a theatre.”

Individuals can donate at lgtl.ink/BigTicketAppeal. Businesses can email matthew.clay@lichfieldgarrick.com.