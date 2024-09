POLICE are trying to trace a bicycle after it was stolen in Alrewas.

The green Scott Addict 20 road bike was reported stolen on 25th September having last been seen in a garage at Broomhalls Croft on 20th September.

It has 12-speed Di2 gears and a Wahoo element Bolt attached to the handlebars and two black Scott Addict stickers on the rear seat.

Anyone with information or who has been offered the bike is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 21240138146.