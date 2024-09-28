LICHFIELD City’s winning run went on as they came out on top in a six-goal thriller at OJM Black Country.

Their ninth victory in a row was delivered despite falling behind to a Callum Lee strike inside the first ten minutes.

Goals from Jude Taylor and James Mace put City back in front, only for Dan Danks to level things up five minutes before the break.

But two second half goals each for Joe Haines and Jack Edwards saw Lichfield continue at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division table.

It was City who went close to opening the deadlock when Taylor struck the bar in the opening exchanges.

But they were behind when Lee found the net after a corner on seven minutes.

Lichfield fought back though when Taylor’s volley from a long throw beat home keeper Tom Clapp.

Five minutes later and Ivor Green’s men were in front when Haines’ free-kick was steered home by Mace.

A topsy-turvy half continued though when a long ball beat the City defence and Danks slotted past James Beeson to make it 2-2 – and the visiting keeper then had to save well in a one-on-one to prevent OJM Black Country from going in ahead at half time.

Lichfield got the second half off to a perfect start when Edwards’ lay-off allowed Haines to rifle home.

It was 4-2 soon after when Edwards created space to find the net from a tight angle. He then added his second when he won the ball on the edge of the box and picked out the top corner with the finish.

The scoring was wrapped up when Haines robbed a defender and gave Clapp no chance as he slotted past the home keeper with five minutes left on the clock.