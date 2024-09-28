LICHFIELD City will head to OJM Black Country for their latest league test.

Following the midweek postponement of their cup clash with Newcastle Town, Ivor Green’s men will be hoping for a return to action against their newly-promoted hosts.

After gaining promotion to the Midland Football League Premier Division at the end of last season, the OJM Black Country have enjoyed an impressive start to the season which has seen them climb to seventh in the table.

Meanwhile, Lichfield go into the fixture off the back of an eight-game winning run and now lead the league table by six points.

Kick-off this afternoon (28th September) is at 3pm.