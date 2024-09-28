A SERIES of concerts will take place as part of the Lichfield Festival of Folk.

The Lichfield Guildhall will welcome a number of acts as part of the event on 5th October.

The show starts with an appearance by emerging duo Painted Sky at 3pm before Granny’s Attic take to the stage at 4.15pm.

The evening session will see winners of the Lichfield Arts Songwriting Competition perform at 7pm.

The evening then continues with Danny Bradley at 8pm before The Magpies wrap up the festival concert at 9.15pm.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“All under 30, The Magpies are one of the most exciting acts on the roots scene, combining first class musicianship with sublime harmonies and increasingly impressive song and tune writing. “They’re a breath of fresh air peddling engaging, bright and breezy transatlantic folk and making it seem as easy as breathing. “A fervent thread of feminism runs through their music and indeed the three are champions of gender equality in the music industry. There are themes of sisterhood and solidarity, tricky relationships and rueful reflection as they seamlessly switch between Anglo and American roots, traversing traditional folk, bluegrass, Celtic and Appalachian trails. “It’s a rich melting pot of flawless music by gifted young performers.”

For ticket details visit lichfieldarts.org.uk.