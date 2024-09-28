A LICHFIELD teenager will be hoping to pack a punch to raise money for St Giles Hospice.

Connor Morris is in training for his first ever MMA fight in Derby on 22nd November.

His mother Marie said she hoped people would support his fundraising efforts and go along to support him on the night.

“St Giles Hospice is a brilliant cause and the event promises to be a fun evening. “Connor is Lichfield born and bred so it would be great if as many people as possible could go along and support him.”

Tickets for the event are available online. People can also donate to St Giles Hospice via Connor’s JustGiving page.