MEN in Staffordshire are being reminded to get checked if they have symptoms of prostate cancer.

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board are highlighting the importance of seeking early treatment.

Prostate cancer – the most common type of cancer for men – has symptoms including a weak urine flow, an increased need to go to the toilet at night, and a feeling the bladder hasn’t fully emptied.

Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, chief medical officer at the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“Being vigilant can make a big difference. Do not hesitate to step forward if you have symptoms as our teams are always here to help. We can guide you through the next steps to help you get treated as soon as possible. “If you are concerned and have the symptoms of prostate cancer, please speak to your GP practice. “Don’t wait until symptoms worsen – early treatment can make all the difference.”