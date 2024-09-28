A SINGER has hit the right notes at a Lichfield care home.

Sian Reeves visited The Spires on World Alzheimer’s Day as part of her role as an ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society.

It was part of a tour to raise awareness and highlight her new charity album, Remember This.

The singer, who has also acted in the likes of Cutting It, Emmerdale and Coronation Street, has worked with the Alzheimer’s Society to share the therapeutic power of music.

She said:

“It all started when a fan during Covid asked me to send a message to the residents at their nursing home in Birmingham. This led to me performing singing sessions on Zoom where I immediately witnessed such huge benefits amongst my online audience – and from a personal point of view I really enjoyed singing again. “I got involved with Singing for the Brain for Alzheimer’s where I kept being brought back to the old songs from the 1940s. “This journey has now progressed to touring care homes where we encourage activities like singing to keep the brain stimulated as well as to encourage conversation. “I have reached a point now where I’d like to campaign for singing sessions to be introduced at least once a week in every care home across the UK. “I plan to present my findings to friends and colleagues in the entertainment and political worlds in the hope that little by little we can make positive change happen.”

Amy Doyle, general manager, at The Spires said:

“It was so wonderful to welcome Sian into our home, our staff and residents loved meeting her and having a good old sing-a-long. “It is a wonderful thing she is doing for the Alzheimer’s Society. It is a cause that is very close to all of our hearts and we hope her album raises lots of money for this very important charity.”