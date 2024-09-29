AN application to put up signage and barber poles on a listed building in Lichfield city centre has been rejected.

Lichfield District Council say the changes at 3 Market Street cannot be permitted.

The local authority’s planning report said:

“The projecting lettering and barbers poles – due to their design, siting, appearance and style – are inappropriate in this city centre location and harm the visual amenity of the area. “They fail to preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the listed building and Lichfield City Conservation Area.”